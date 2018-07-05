Home Indiana Evansville Man in Jail After Attacking Another Man with Brick July 5th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Police have taken a man into custody after he allegedly attacked another individual with a brick on July 4th in Evansville.

According to police, Patrick Pride ran when approached by officers who were responding to a call from a victim stating that he had just been hit by a brick.

The victim claimed that Pride had approached him in the area of 1201 West Columbia Street with a brick when an altercation between the two started. Pride allegedly swung at the victim two times with the brick, hitting him the second time on the forearm.

Pride was transported the Vanderburgh County Jail and is facing charges of resisting law enforcement and committing battery with a deadly weapon.

