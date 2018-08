Home Indiana Evansville Man in Jail Accused of Stabbing His Brother August 10th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville man is in jail accused of stabbing his own brother.

Gary Alan Cartwright faces a charge of battery with a deadly weapon. Police saw Cartwright allegedly stabbed his brother David twice in chest Thursday morning in the 2700 Block of Lodge Avenue.

Gary Cartwright was arrested at the scene and is being held in Vanderburgh County Jail.

His brother’s condition is unknown at this time.

