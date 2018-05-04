Home Indiana Arrest Made in Daviess County After Buggy Hit and Run May 4th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A Daviess County man is arrested after a hit and run crash involving an Amish buggy. According to 44News media partner, the Washington Times-Herald, Indiana State Police were called to the area Wednesday morning.

An Amish man who was operating the buggy suffered minor injuries. Police say the driver of the vehicle that hit him fled the scene.

Troopers eventually found Keith Wittmer and booked him into the Daviess County Jail.

He faces charges of possession of methamphetamine as well as leaving the scene of an accident and operating while intoxicated.

