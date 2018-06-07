Home Indiana Evansville Man in Connection to Murder in Vanderburgh County Gets Plea Deal June 7th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

A man with ties to a murder in Vanderburgh County gets a plea deal in Monroe County.

Levi Lewis faced felony drug charges but a majority of them were dismissed as part of the agreement.

Lewis pleaded guilty to Dealing Marijuana in exchange for 14 days in jail and 75 hours of community service.

The drug charges in Monroe County stem from the death of Michael Pardee in Evansville in December of 2017.

Evansville Police learned that Lewis and Pardee travelled to Evansville to sell drugs, and during the drug deal Pardee was fatally shot.

Lewis was arrested by IU Bloomington police at the TKE Fraternity House on campus.

He never faced charges out of Vanderburgh County for Pardee’s death.

Donavon Thomas, Romanno Wright, and Dasean Summers all face charges related to Pardee’s death.

Comments

comments