Home Kentucky Man Identified Who Was Struck By Train In Madisonville September 22nd, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Kentucky

A Hopkins County man has been identified as the person struck by a CSX Train in Madisonville.

Authorities say 35-year-old Michael O’Rear was walking west on rail road tracks when a west bound train hit him. The accident happened Friday at the CSX Track between Hickory Hollow and Clearview Drive. Michael O’Rear was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not said why O’Rear may have been on the tracks.

Comments

comments