Man Identified In Officer-Involved Shooting At Evansville Federal Building August 29th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The man who died at the Evansville Federal Building has been identified. Police are investigating the circumstances around the death of 55-year-old Ricky Ard. The incident happened around 11:18 a.m. near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Sycamore Street in downtown Evansville.

Police say Ard was armed with a baseball bat when he approached the entrance to the Federal Courthouse. They say he told them he did not like the government.

A federal officer working at the entrance recognized Ard from an incident at the building Monday. During that incident, Ard was escorted out of the building.

Authorities say the Ard used the bat to break multiple windows at the entrance of the building. The federal officer was injured by flying glass while trying to stop Ard from getting into the building.

Officers say the Ard’s aggressive behavior escalated, and they tried to stop him using a taser, but it was ineffective. The two officers then discharged their weapons, shooting and killing the man.

Investigators spoke with several witnesses, but are asking anyone who may have seen the incident to call EPD at 812-436-7979.

Evansville Police will release the names of the officers per departmental policies.

An autopsy is scheduled for Ricky Ard on Wednesday, August 30th at 1 p.m.

This incident is still under investigation.

We will update information as it becomes available.





