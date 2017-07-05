Home Indiana Man Hospitalized After Spencer County Motorcycle Crash Tuesday July 5th, 2017 Tommy Mason Indiana Pinterest

The Spencer County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a motorcycle accident, that sent one man to the hospital. It happened just after noon Tuesday on State Road 62 West in Meinrad. According to a news release, the driver Beuthel McCandless went off the road and came down hard from the embankment. He was thrown from the bike, which witnesses say flipped several times. Emergency crews life-flighted him to a local hospital for his injuries.

Comments

comments