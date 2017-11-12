Home Kentucky Henderson Man in Henderson County Detention Center After Kidnapping 16 Year Old Girlfriend. November 12th, 2017 John Werne Henderson

The Henderson County Sheriff’s office responded to a domestic violence call at the 3000 block of Jason Ave. According to deputies, Daniel Collins pointed a gun at his 16 year old girlfriend and held her inside the home for about 45 minutes.

The 16 year old was later taken to Methodist Hospital to be treated for injuries during the ordeal.

Collins is being held in the Henderson County Detention Center without bond on assault and kidnapping charges.

