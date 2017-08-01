Home Kentucky Man Who Helped Arnold McKenny Escape Arrested August 1st, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky Pinterest

Kentucky State Police arrest the man they say acted as the lookout for escaped Ohio County inmate Arnold McKenny.

Harley Roebke is charged for helping McKenny escape. He was being held in the jail on charges of sex crimes. Authorities say both Roebke and McKenny was on kitchen detail when he escaped Sunday night.

McKenny escaped through a faculty door and remains on the loose. He was being held on charges of rape and sodomy. McKenney is 48-years-old and about 5’4.

Officials say to call 911 if you have any information on his whereabouts.

