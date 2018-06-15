Home Kentucky Man Gets 30 Day Sentence For Assaulting Member of Congress June 15th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

A Bowling Green man was sentenced to 30 days in a federal prison for assaulting a member of congress back in November.

60-year-old Rene Boucher is a neighbor of Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY). Boucher plead guilty to attacking Paul in 2017. He said he tackled Paul, who was mowing the grass on his own lawn, after he noticed the senator stacked yard debris near their property line. Boucher claims there is no political reason behind his attack on the lawmaker.

Sen. Paul suffered multiple fractured ribs, which subsequently led to pneumonia.

“The FBI takes seriously assaults against our elected officials, regardless of motive,” said Special Agent in Charge Amy Hess of the FBI’s Louisville field office. “Today’s sentence should send a clear message that there are consequences to such actions.”

Boucher’s prison sentenced will be followed by one year of supervised release and a $10,000 fine and 100 hours of community service. A judge also order Boucher to have no intentional contact with the Paul family.

