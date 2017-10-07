Man Found Shot Near The Fall Festival

Evansville police say a man escorted from the Fall Festival Friday night was later found shot just blocks away from West Franklin Street.

Officers were called to the intersection of 10th and West Michigan around 11:00. When they got there they found 51-year-old Tracy Franklin on the ground bleeding. Franklin was taken to the hospital. His injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

Police say earlier in the evening Franklin was thrown out of the Fall Festival because he was drunk. They also say Franklin was involved in a theft from one of the food booths, but they say that incident was not reported until after the shooting. Investigators say they do not believe the shooting was related to the incidents on West Franklin earlier in the evening, but they have not said what may have caused to the incident.

No arrests have been made.

