Man Found Passed Out in Car With 19 Grams of Meth

Posey County deputies were dispatched Friday night to a report of a man passed out in a vehicle at a Wadesville gas station.

According to the sheriff’s department report, deputies searched Tommy Alsman of Washington, Indiana and found drug paraphernalia on his possession. Deputies say they found 19 grams of methamphetamine and several prescription pills inside the car.

Alsman was taken into custody on charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

He is being held without bond in the Posey County Jail.

Comments

comments