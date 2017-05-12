Man Found Guilty of Child Molestation Sentenced

A Daviess county man found guilty of child molestation back in January will be spending the next 40 years behind bars. That sentence came down today in Daviess County Superior Court.

Allen was found guilty of molesting a girl under the age of 12 between 2012 and 2016. Allen at first denied the allegations made against him, but eventually changed his story to police.

The now 11-year-old victim wrote a letter to the court asking for Allen to get a lighter sentence and to be baptized. In addition to jail time, Allen must now register as a sex offender.

Comments

comments