Man Found Dead in Front Yard, Suspect on the Run November 4th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Kentucky

Kentucky State Police are investigating a homicide that happened sometime overnight in Muhlenberg County.

Thirty-seven year old Tony Faith was found dead in his front yard at 556 SR 2270 East in Belton, Kentucky. KSP says the incident happened between 9 P.M. Friday night and 7 A.M. Saturday morning. Faith was in a verbal altercation Friday night with his neighbor, Rickie Jones. At some point after the argument, Faith’s wife went to bed for the night and last saw her husband going outside to re-confront Jones.

KSP says Jones is currently on the run. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call KSP at (270) 676-3313. Jones is described as:

White male

6’6″

300lbs

Gray Hair

Blue Eyes

Jones has a history of mental illness.

