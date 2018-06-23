Man Found Dead Along I-69

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputies are trying to figure out what happened to a man found along I-69.

Deputies say around 11:00 Friday night dispatchers received calls a shirtless man was standing along the side of the interstate waving his arms in an attempt to flag down drivers. Shortly after that dispatchers received another call saying a man was lying along the side of the roadway.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the man with what is described as severe injuries. They gave the man CPR until an ambulance arrived and took the man to the hospital. That man later died due to his injuries. Investigators are describing his death as a hit-and-run.

No names have been released, and no one is in custody in connection to the incident.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

