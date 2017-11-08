Home Kentucky Henderson Man Found Beaten, Bound in Henderson County Charged with Drug Trafficking November 8th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

An Indiana man found wrapped in a blanket and bound by duct tape along the Alsey Bottoms on Solar Eclipse Day is arrested for drug trafficking. Chase O’Leary is charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

Authorities say O’Leary was involved in a covert undercover buy on March 30, 2016. They say he sold crystal meth to an undercover officer in the parking lot of Sure Way along Watson Lane in Henderson County.

Detectives have had an ongoing drug investigation into O’Leary. In August, O’Leary turned up on the radar when he was found beaten, naked, and bound in a blanket with duct tape in Henderson County. Four people were indicted in connection with the incident.

On November 2nd, detectives found O’Leary at his home in Evansville, where he was arrested.

O’Leary is being held in the Henderson County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond. His next court date is set for Wednesday, November 15th at 1:30 p.m.

