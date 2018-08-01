Home Indiana Evansville Man Formerly Accused of Murder in Jail on Battery Charges August 1st, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville man who was dismissed of murder charges six years ago is behind bars on separate charges.

Harley Wade was arrested on charges of battery, failure to appear, and interference with reporting a crime on July 31st.

Evansville Police say Wade physically attacked a juvenile victim on July 30th. According to officers, Wade was staying at the home of the victim when he became angry after a phone call from his girlfriend.

When he began to yell and throw items, the victim asked him to keep the noise down. Police say Wade then attack the juvenile, pushing them into a wall, punching them in the face, and destroying their phone when they attempted to call 911.

Police say a passerby witnessed the incident and allowed the victim to sit in their car until authorities arrived. The juvenile was taken to St. Vincent Medical Center, where they were treated for a fractured right clavicle.

Wade was located by police at 2300 Herbert Avenue and taken to EPD headquarters for questioning.

Wade, along with two other teens at the time, was accused in the murder of a homeless man in 2012. The three were accused of beating and strangling 54 year old Marcus Golike, who’s body was later found in the Ohio River.

The state filed a written motion to dismiss the case due to the investigation not being complete and that certain items sent for forensic testing had not been completed.

Wade is booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

