Man Facing Several Charges After Vehicle Pursuit Leads to Crash

A Nashville man is facing several charges after leading officers on a chase Monday night. Kentucky State Police attempted to pull over 29-year-old Gary Boyd of Nashville, TN for a traffic stop.

Around 8 p.m., KSP says a trooper approached the vehicle but Boyd fled the scene. A pursuit followed suit but ended when Boyd wrecked at the KY 800 Intersection.

A 17-year-old female from Evansville was a passenger in the vehicle. Both individuals were flown to Vanderbilt Hospital and reported to be in stable condition.

Boyd has multiple charges pending.

Authorities say this investigation is ongoing.

Comments

comments