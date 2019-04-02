Man Facing Several Charges After Vehicle Pursuit Leads to Crash

A Nashville man is facing several charges after leading officers on a chase Monday night. Kentucky State Police attempted to pull over 29-year-old Gary Boyd of Nashville, TN for a traffic stop.
Around 8 p.m., KSP says a trooper approached the vehicle but Boyd fled the scene. A pursuit followed suit but ended when Boyd wrecked at the KY 800 Intersection.
A 17-year-old female from Evansville was a passenger in the vehicle. Both individuals were flown to Vanderbilt Hospital and reported to be in stable condition.
Boyd has multiple charges pending.
Authorities say this investigation is ongoing.