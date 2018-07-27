Home Indiana Evansville Man Facing Murder Charges Pleads Guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter July 27th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

A man facing murder charges for beating another man to death pleads guilty to a lesser charge.

Steven Bailey was originally charged with murder for the death of Paul Phillps. Today he entered an agreement in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court, pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

Bailey and his sister, Cheryl Rumsey, were both facing charges for Phillips’ death. The victim was found dead in a room at the Evansville Inn and Suites off Highway 41 in August of 2017.

Authorities say Bailey and Rumsey both attacked Phillips, punching him several times. Bailey told police he tried to tell his sister to stop kicking Phillips, but she wouldn’t.

Cheryl Rumsey was sentenced to 20 years, with the first 15 years in prison, the next five suspended on probation.

Bailey will appear in court for a sentencing hearing on August 21st at 1:00 PM.

