Investigation Leads to Arrest of a Hopkins Co. Man Accused of Arson

In Hopkins County, a man is accused of trying to break into a woman’s home and then set it on fire. Jason Schomer is facing first-degree arson charges.

Madisonville Police say they responded to a home on Grapevine Road just before midnight Wednesday. The victim called 911, saying someone was trying to get into her home and that her home was on fire.

Flames burned the south side of the house. An investigation led to Schomer’s arrest.

