The murder trial for Lance Marley has been set. A pre-trial conference today set the trial for July 10th.

It will likely continue for a number of days after that. Marly is accused of stabbing his girlfriend and her cat to death in Princeton last year.

He’ll be facing charges of both murder and animal cruelty.

