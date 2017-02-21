Home Indiana Man Facing Attempted Murder Charges Following Officer-Involved Shooting February 21st, 2017 Shelby Coates Indiana Pinterest

Evansville Police arrested Marquelle Smith following an officer-involved shooting. He faces several charges including attempted murder and resisting law enforcement.

A report of shots fired led Evansville officers to the corner of Jefferson and Bedford, Monday night. Police say, when they got there, Smith tried to take off in a car. Two EPD officers fired shots and they soon discovered Smith’s car crashed into a yard barn close by. Police say Smith tried to run and got into a struggle with them, but they eventually arrested him.

He went to the hospital to be checked out. And he was later booked into Vanderburgh County Jail.

Per EPD policy, the officers who fired their weapons, will be placed on a three day administrative leave.

