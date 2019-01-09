Home Indiana Evansville Man Faces Multiple Charges After Injuring Officer During Arrest January 9th, 2019 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville man is facing a long list of charges after allegedly injuring an officer.

Skyler Wright is accused of lunging at an officer during his arrest. Police say the incident happened at Woodland Park Apartments on January 8th.

According to police, just before 6:00PM a woman called law enforcement saying Wright was kicking in doors and refused to leave the property. Officers arrived on scene and say they could tell Wright was under the influence and found 350 prescription pills on him.

Police say Wright did not have any of the medication in properly labeled bottles.

Wright was arrested and faces multiple charges including narcotics possession, trespass, and battery of a public safety official.

