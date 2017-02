Home Indiana Evansville Man Faces Judge After Leaving Serious Vehicle Accident February 15th, 2017 John Werne Evansville Pinterest

Jovontae Carter faced a judge in a Vanderburgh Circuit Court this afternoon. Carter is accused of leaving his vehicle after a serious accident. He is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

According to police, on Tuesday he ran from an accident on the Lloyd near Ingle Avenue. A passenger was thrown from the vehicle and is recovering in the hospital.

Carter returns to court February 21st.

