Man Faces Eight Counts of Child Molesting in Vanderburgh County August 7th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The Evansville Police Department have arrested a man facing accusations of molesting a 10 year old child.

According to police, Scott Mills performed sexual acts with the alleged victim on July 6th at a vacant home on Adams Avenue in Evansville. Police say the alleged victim was in pain following the incident and told her mother about it when she returned home.

Officers say her mother took her to Deaconess Hospital, where a sexual assault exam was performed.

Police say Mills has been performing sexual acts on his step daughter since she was nine years old. According to officers, the alleged molestations prior to the one on July 6th took place at her home on Madison Avenue. Police say the alleged victim was at one point strangled to the point of nearly passing out.

Mills is being held in Vanderburgh County Jail and is facing eight counts of child molesting.

