Owensboro Man Could Face The Death Penalty

July 16th, 2018 Kentucky, Owensboro

A man charged in connection to an Owensboro woman’s death could possibly face the death penalty.

Daviess County Commonwealth’s Attorney Bruce Kuegel filed a notice to seek the death penalty against Matthew Adams after he allegedly strangled his ex-girlfriend, Erica Owen, to death.

Kuegel originally filed the motion to seek the death penalty against Adams Thursday in Daviess circuit court.

According to Kuegel, those aggravating circumstances include burglary, violating a domestic order that was in effect during the time of the murder, and also violating a condition of his bond on an un-related charge.

