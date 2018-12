Home Kentucky Man to be Extradited to Gibson Co. in Manslaughter Case December 17th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Indiana state police arrested a Bowling Green man wanted for manslaughter in Texas.

Tyrone Atterberry was pulled over on Interstate 64 near U.S. 41 Monday afternoon.

The 41-year-old man was taken into custody and will likely be extradited back to Gibson County.

Comments

comments