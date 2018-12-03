Man Escapes Courtroom

More information has been released on an escape that took place Monday from the Daviess County Circuit Courtroom in the Judicial Center in Owensboro.

31-year-old David Whitaker of Owensboro fled from Division II Circuit Court this afternoon. Judge Joe Castlen ordered Whitaker to be put into custody. Whitaker told deputies in the courtroom that he was sick and sat down. When a deputy was trying to grab his arm, Whitaker spun around and ran out of the courtroom.

Whitaker went to a stairwell, where a deputy told him to stop. After not following commands, the deputy used his tazer on Whitaker. Whitaker jumped down several flights of stairs and went out the door of the Judicial Center on the first floor. The deputy followed him all the way down the stairs and tried to radio for backup but, reception was limited.

Daviess County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate for Whitaker.

FROM EARLIER:

