The Man Who Entertained Stars of A League of Their Own

We’ve been celebrating the 25th anniversary of “A League of Their Own” all morning, and maybe you think you know all there is to know about the film; but, I discovered a local man with some never heard before behind the scenes stories.

I used to let Tom Hanks and his wife into the back door of the movies, to watch movies on Saturday nights. Friday nights Madonna and Vanilla Ice came to the movies, and they had a limo parked out front. After they left, everybody followed them to see where they were going.

I had forgotten that Vanilla Ice and Madonna were “a thing” for a minute…

And stars, they work out and misplace things just like us!

My dad…he almost hit Madonna jogging in McCutchanville one morning. And I found Geena Davis’s purse. I didn’t know whose purse it was, she left it here evidently after a movie. So I was going through it to find out whose purse it was, and I came across an address book and was going through all the names…Names like Robert Redford and Jack Nicholson…it was pretty neat. I figured it was one of the stars’.

As you can imagine, there was a lot of build up leading to opening night.



We did have a huge premiere, the night before it opened, and we had a huge spread out in the parking lot.

And what was it like at this local theatre when the movie finally premiered?

It was huge! The first two or three weeks, we had sell out crowds. It was just a lot of excitement. A lot of people that were Extras in the movie would come and bring their families, and they’d sit in the lobby and talk about their experience. It was a fun time. Those were the days when we had huge auditoriums, we had 550 seat auditoriums back then, and so it was sold out. Everyone would stand up and applaud, afterwards they’d applaud. It’s something you don’t see every day.

Over 2 decades later, and people here are still talking about the film, and reminding players that, “There’s no crying in baseball”.

