Kentucky Man Enters A Not Guilty Plea To Murder, Family Demands Justice March 6th, 2018 Amanda Porter Kentucky

Anthony Watts entered a plea of not guilty Tuesday in the Henderson District Court eight days after allegedly shooting Angela Parker at a home in Henderson.

Greta Parker is trying to come to grips with the death of her only daughter.

“We just want justice. I need closure. That is all I had was Angela E. Parker.”

Members of Angela Parker’s family were seen embracing outside Henderson District Court.

February 26th, police found Parker fatally shot in a bedroom of a home on honey lark lane in Henderson, a home parker shared with Kenya Robards and Robards’ daughter.

Anthony Watts is the father of the child.

Robards told police that Parker and Watts had argued that evening via text messages.

Robards says at 3 a.m. Watts broke into the home, and the argument between he and Parker escalated.

Records say Robards saw Parker with a gun, but left the room to check on her daughter.

When she returned, it was Parker who was shot.

The complaint says Robards asked Watts what he did and Watts replied “what he told her he was going to do.”

Detectives say they found a gun on the headboard, but don’t believe it is the gun that killed Angela Parker.

Family members say she was a special person.

“She was a happy person, a lovable person, and she loved children… she just loved people.”

Now their attention is on making sure someone pays for her murder.

“I don’t wish harm to the young man,” says Parker’s sister Kimberley Simmons.

“But he just needs to suffer the consequences of his actions, because his actions do have consequences, and I would like to see that done.”

Watts is expected to appear in court March 13th for his preliminary hearing.



