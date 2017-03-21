Home Indiana Man Ejected From ATV in Spencer County March 21st, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Indiana Pinterest

A man was life-lined out of Spencer County after an ATV crash Tuesday evening.

56-year-old Mark Horn was ejected from his ATV after it left the roadway for an unknown reason.

Residents near the scene called police around 6 p.m. and performed CPR until EMS arrived.

Horn has been reported to be in serious but stable condition.

The accident occurred on County Road 200 East, near the State Road 70 intersection.

Horn was not wearing a helmet. Alcohol is believed to contribute to the accident.

The accident is still under investigation.

