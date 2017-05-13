Man Eats Record Amount Of Mutton

It was a beautiful day along the Owensboro Riverfront. People of all ages packed shoulder to shoulder – all to see a group of men eat a gargantuan amount of mutton. The Owensboro delicacy was the flavor of the day at the International Bar-B-Q festival and it came in an amazing amount of quantity. The festival held the Mutton Glutton eating championship and folks were hungry for a new world record.

With a big cheer the eaters got to their sandwiches. It became clear early on that it was a pack on three that were going to be in the running for the $4,000 prize pool. In the end, it was no surprise who took home the championship, it was Joey Chestnut: a man best known for eating 73 hot dogs in 12 minutes on the Fourth of July.

