Home Indiana Evansville Man in Eastland Mall Confrontation Facing Multiple Charges December 17th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The man authorities say threatened his ex-wife with a gun inside Eastland Mall is out of jail and ordered to stay away from the mall and the victim.

Brandon Brucken faces several charges including felony intimidation. Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies say Brucken walked up to his ex-wife and her boyfriend outside of Foot Locker on Friday night.

He and the man started fighting then Brucken showed a gun and allegedly threatened to kill them.

Shoppers flagged down an off-duty deputy and he took Brucken into custody.

Brucken is due back in court on Wednesday.

Comments

comments