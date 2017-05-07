Man Dies After Injuries In Semi-Involved Crash

One person has died in connection with an accident that occurred Saturday in Gibson County. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office says Devin Cyr of Remington, Indiana died Sunday morning.

Indiana State Police say Cyr was stopped at a traffic light on Highway 41 and County Road 100 west around 3:00 Saturday afternoon when the driver of a semi-truck failed to stop at the intersection and slammed into Cyr’s car and another car.

Cyr was taken to Deaconess Hospital where he later died. The driver of the other car was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the semi, Kent Hayenga of Linn Grove, Iowa, was not injured. The accident closed the southbound lanes of Highway 41 for about three hours, an investigation continues.

