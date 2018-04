One man is dead after his car caught fire on the Audubon Parkway.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Department says the accident happened in the eastbound lanes near the Green River. Deputies say when they arrived the car was engulfed in flames and the driver was trapped.

They say other drivers tried to rescue the man, but couldn’t get him out. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The accident is still under investigation.

