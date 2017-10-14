Home Kentucky Man Dies After Falling off ATV October 14th, 2017 John Werne Kentucky

A Daviess County man died after falling off an ATV.

According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Johnson drove away on his ATV on Hobbs Road after leaving O’Bryans Tavern near Diamond Lakes Campground. Johnson was driving with three passengers when a car approached the ATV from the opposite direction. Johnson pulled to the side of the road to let the vehicle pass.

However, when he took off, passenger Donald Patton fell off the ATV and suffered massive head trauma. Patton was pronounced dead on the scene. The incident remains under investigation.

Comments

comments