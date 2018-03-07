Man Dead Following Head-On Crash In Henderson

A man is dead following a head-on crash in Henderson. The accident happened just before Noon.

Henderson Police say an adult male was driving westbound on Madison Street when he crossed the center line and hit Delbert Estes’ vehicle head-on.

The unidentified male’s vehicle then rolled back into a dump truck, but no one in the truck was seriously injured.

Estes and the driver of the first car were taken to Methodist Hospital, where the driver later died.

The identity of the man who died is not being released until the family is notified.

Madison Street was closed for about two hours for accident reconstruction, but the road has reopened.

Comments

comments