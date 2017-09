Home Indiana Man in Daviess County Facing Drug Charges September 3rd, 2017 John Werne Indiana

A man in Daviess County is behind bars tonight facing drug charges.

Kentucky State Police arrested Michael Lewis after seeing him on Keenland Parkway with a group of people during an argument. Police stopped to investigate the situation and say Lewis was carrying meth and drug paraphernalia.

Lewis faces charges for trafficking.

