Authorities are looking into what caused an accident that ended with a car in a grain bin.

Around 7:30 p.m. Friday near Oak Grove and Epworth Road police say a man rear-ended another car.

They say he then tried to drive away through the field and but ended up crashing into the bin.

No one was hurt in the crash.

The man was arrested and authorities say he’ll likely face DUI charges.

