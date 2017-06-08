Man Convicted Of Manslaughter Sentenced to 45 Years In Prison
The man convicted of manslaughter in the case of Robert Ocke-Hall last April is sentenced to 45 years in prison.
Kyle Baker will serve 15 years for using a firearm and 45 years for voluntary manslaughter.
Baker was convicted May 10th. Baker called Ocke-Hall asking him to pay money he owed Baker’s brother.
Surveillance footage form that night shows Baker, accompanied with another person, walking behind Ocke-Hall on Fares Avenue.
That same video allegedly showed a male believed to be Baker approaching Ocke-Hall from behind and shooting him.