Man Convicted Of Manslaughter Sentenced to 45 Years In Prison

The man convicted of manslaughter in the case of Robert Ocke-Hall last April is sentenced to 45 years in prison.

Kyle Baker will serve 15 years for using a firearm and 45 years for voluntary manslaughter.

Baker was convicted May 10th. Baker called Ocke-Hall asking him to pay money he owed Baker’s brother.

Surveillance footage form that night shows Baker, accompanied with another person, walking behind Ocke-Hall on Fares Avenue.

That same video allegedly showed a male believed to be Baker approaching Ocke-Hall from behind and shooting him.

