Man Convicted for Illegally Killing Large Buck

A Dubois County man is convicted for illegally killing a large buck. The Indiana Conservation Officers say 56-year-old Mark Gill violated the state’s one buck rule when he harvested a non-typical, 20-point buck with more than 200 inches of antler during the 2016 season after already taking a buck earlier that archery season.

He pled guilty to unlawful taking of a white-tailed deer and providing false information to a check station.

As part of his plea agreement with Dubois County Prosecutor’s office, his hunting license privileges will be suspended for two years and will be entered in the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact.

He will also serve 100 hours of community service, be on probation for 540 days, pay $741 in fines and court costs, and a $500 replacement fee.

Call 1-800-TIP-IDNR to report future wildlife poaching for pollution.

