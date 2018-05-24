Home Indiana Evansville Man Claims He Was Assaulted By EPD Officer May 24th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

A man claims he was assaulted by an Evansville Police Officer during a recent traffic stop.

An investigation is currently underway as EPD tries to figure out what happened.

Karl Williams and his wife were pulled over and started recording right away

When the officer approached his car, he is heard telling Williams he doesn’t want to be recorded.

The officer then takes his phone and tosses it into the car.

Williams claims there was no reason for the traffic stop and is demanding an apology.

EPD says it’s looking into what happened, but so far the incident has not been resolved.





Comments

comments