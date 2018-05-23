Man Charged with Murder of Evansville Mother

Robert Ballard has been charged with Murder, Three Counts of Attempted Murder, One Count of Battery by means of a Deadly Weapon, Intimidation, and Carrying a Handgun.

He was originally being held on a $1,000,000 bond, though as of today he is currently being held on no bond at Vanderburgh County Jail.

These charges are in connection to the shooting that occurred Friday on West Delaware Street in Evansville.

Ballard opened fire on a mother and her two children. The children are not injured, but the mother, Amanda Weir, passed away over the weekend from her injuries.

He will be back in court on July 3rd at 9:00AM in Vanderburgh Circuit Court.

Comments

comments