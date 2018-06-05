Home Indiana Evansville Man Charged with Attempted Murder Expected to Change Plea June 5th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

A man charged with attempted murder last summer is expected to change his plea when he faces a judge tomorrow.

A jury trial was set for Travis Phelps for later this month, but instead a change of plea hearing has been scheduled.

In August of 2017, Phelps allegedly fired several shots into a passing car, causing it to crash on Evansville’s west side.

Phelps is currently in the Vanderburgh County Jail, and is facing charges of two counts of attempted murder, two counts of criminal recklessness armed with a deadly weapon, and possession of Methamphetamine.

He will likely be sentenced during tomorrow’s court appearance.

Comments

comments