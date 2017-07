Home Kentucky Henderson Man Charged With Smuggling Drugs Into Henderson Jail July 14th, 2017 Shelby Coates Henderson Pinterest

Henderson Police charged a man for smuggling drugs into the jail.

According to a news release, jail deputies received information that drugs were being brought inside the jail.

That’s when an investigation started.

Jail deputies say they found a large amount of Xanax and Marijuana brought in to the jail by a federal inmate.

Deputies arrested 37-year-old Jason Howard Williams.

He is facing charges of promoting contraband.

