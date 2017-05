Home Kentucky Henderson Man Charged with Shoplifting with a Hatchet In Henderson May 8th, 2017 Shelby Coates Henderson Pinterest

Henderson County deputies arrest a man for shoplifting and say they found him with a hatchet. This happened Sunday afternoon at the Dollar General Store on US 60 East in Spotsville.

Mason Blair faces several charges including carrying a concealed deadly weapon and shoplifting.

Deputies say they found Blair on the property. And he was in possession of a hatchet.

But there’s no word on if he used it for anything.

