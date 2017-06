Home Indiana Evansville Man Charged With Possession of Child Pornography Reaches Plea Deal June 12th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

In Vanderburgh County the man charged with possession of child pornography reaches a plea deal.

Nicholas Mills has a sentence hearing set for July 7th in circuit court.

He was charged with one count of possession of child pornography.

Authorities arrested him in December after a forensic analysis of his phone.

They found images of pre-teen girls who were naked and engaged in sex acts.

