Man Charged With Neglect of a Dependent Requests a Bond Reduction

January 23rd, 2017 Indiana

Austin Elliott requested a bond reduction in a Dubois County courtroom. He is accused of leaving his six month old infant in a car without heat in single digit temperatures. He is due back in court February 6th for a bond reduction hearing.

Elliott faces charges of neglect of a dependent and theft. The infant’s mother, Justice Mundy, is also charged with theft.

Detectives found the couple’s infant in a vehicle with what appeared to be stolen goods.

Mundy is on pre-trial work release and the infant is with child protective services.

