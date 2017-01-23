Man Charged With Neglect of a Dependent Requests a Bond Reduction
Austin Elliott requested a bond reduction in a Dubois County courtroom. He is accused of leaving his six month old infant in a car without heat in single digit temperatures. He is due back in court February 6th for a bond reduction hearing.
Elliott faces charges of neglect of a dependent and theft. The infant’s mother, Justice Mundy, is also charged with theft.
Detectives found the couple’s infant in a vehicle with what appeared to be stolen goods.
Mundy is on pre-trial work release and the infant is with child protective services.