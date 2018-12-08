Home Indiana Evansville Man Charged With Murder Pleads Guilty To Reduced Crime December 8th, 2018 Warren Korff Evansville

An Evansville man accused of selling the drugs to a woman who died of an overdose admits his part in the crime.

David Dimmett was charged with murder in connection with the 2017 death of Kourtney Fields. As part of a plea bargain, Dimmett agreed to plead guilty to a lesser crime of reckless homicide. He will be sentenced December 17.

The coroner’s office says Fields died of an overdose of heroin. Police say Dimmett sold the drugs to her.

On the same day Dimmett agreed to plead guilty in this case, he was sentenced to 38 years in prion on an unrelated drug conviction.

