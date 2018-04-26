Home Indiana Man Charged in House Fire Death Returned to Indiana April 26th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A man charged in a Bloomington house fire that killed an 85-year-old woman has been returned to the state from California to face murder and arson charges.

Noel Montes Cazares has been booked into the Monroe County Jail. He was arrested April 5th in connection with setting Lerae Bush’s home on fire back in February.

Bush died in that fire. Authorities say Cazares falsely claimed Bush was his mother and allegedly set the fire that killed her in hopes of inheriting her multi-million dollar fortune.

He’s set to face a judge Monday to answer to arson, murder and other charges.

